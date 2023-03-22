Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,121,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,423,000 after acquiring an additional 402,554 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,748,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

