Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

