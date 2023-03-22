Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,640 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

