Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

