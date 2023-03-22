Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $367.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

