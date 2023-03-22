Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.19.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,100 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $524.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

