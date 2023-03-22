Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $257.62 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.50.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.