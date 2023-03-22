Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

