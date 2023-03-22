First National Bank of South Miami Sells 6,120 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

