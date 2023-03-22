Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

