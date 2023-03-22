Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $260.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

