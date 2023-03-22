Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,073 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $110.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

