NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

