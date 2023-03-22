SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.9 %

GLD stock opened at $180.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.