Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,619 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

