Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

ELV stock opened at $469.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.