First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 560 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.