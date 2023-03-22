Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

