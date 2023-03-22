Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,382 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.