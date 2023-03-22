First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

