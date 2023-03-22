First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 365.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

