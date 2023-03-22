AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

