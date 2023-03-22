Allworth Financial LP Sells 11,036 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

