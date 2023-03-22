Range Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VOO stock opened at $367.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

