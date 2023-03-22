iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after buying an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $126.62.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

