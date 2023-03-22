Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

