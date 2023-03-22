PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Adirondack Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average of $176.01.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

