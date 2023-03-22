Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

