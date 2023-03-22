Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $267.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.