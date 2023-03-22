Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $150,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

