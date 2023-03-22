Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart stock opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

