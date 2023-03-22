Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 7,330 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

