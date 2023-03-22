1,130 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.45.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

