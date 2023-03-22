Titleist Asset Management LTD. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

