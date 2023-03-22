SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 305.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDY opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

