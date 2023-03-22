First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 4,913 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $162.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.70. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.