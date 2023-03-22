Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

