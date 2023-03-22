Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 3,110 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

