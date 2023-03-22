Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

