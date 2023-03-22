Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.