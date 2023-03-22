Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

PFE opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

