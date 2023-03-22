Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

VWO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

