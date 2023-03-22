NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $152.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.34.

NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

