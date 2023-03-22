13,393 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 556,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,028 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after buying an additional 31,857 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

