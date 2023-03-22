Cooper Financial Group Purchases 2,184 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
