Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,129 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $94,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.