Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $355,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

