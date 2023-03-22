Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

