NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $290.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $168.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.12 billion, a PE ratio of 150.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

