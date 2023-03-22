Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 315 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 273.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.